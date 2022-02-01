Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 95.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lazard were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 79.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 24.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth $193,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

