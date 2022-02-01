LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Stock Holdings Increased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) by 533.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,838 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in LDH Growth Corp I were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,922,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $7,006,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $1,956,000.

LDHA opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. LDH Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

