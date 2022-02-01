Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Henrietta Baldock Acquires 789 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Henrietta Baldock bought 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £2,288.10 ($3,076.23).

Shares of LON:LGEN traded up GBX 2.79 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 290.19 ($3.90). The company had a trading volume of 10,595,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,339,078. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 293.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 282.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.58. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 246.80 ($3.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.50) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($5.34) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.24) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 329 ($4.42).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

