LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.71. The stock had a trading volume of 274,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

