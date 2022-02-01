Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Short Interest Up 47.4% in January

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifestyle International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LFSYY opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Lifestyle International has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98.

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

