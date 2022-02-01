Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEV opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Lightning eMotors will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

