Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.14-$3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $563-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.32 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.51. The stock had a trading volume of 105,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,757. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.14 and its 200 day moving average is $288.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.20.

In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,823.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total transaction of $763,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,241 shares of company stock worth $8,142,255. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Littelfuse stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

