Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Littelfuse updated its Q1 guidance to $3.14-$3.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.51. 105,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.20. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84.

In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total value of $1,094,823.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,241 shares of company stock worth $8,142,255. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Littelfuse stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

