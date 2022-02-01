LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Holdings Trimmed by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 892.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at $122,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LivaNova by 15.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $85,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,428 shares of company stock worth $538,262 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

