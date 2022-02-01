Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.22%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $1,875,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $7,721,785.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,181 shares of company stock worth $15,087,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after buying an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 228,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,955,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

