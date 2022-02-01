Loews Corp Decreases Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Loews Corp decreased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.88.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total transaction of $4,270,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,061 shares of company stock worth $9,739,837 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SITE traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $177.38. 2,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.06 and a 200 day moving average of $211.66. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.