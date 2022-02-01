Loews Corp Has $18.95 Million Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Loews Corp lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet makes up about 0.2% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $18,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,735,000 after buying an additional 3,168,134 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter worth $57,172,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,465 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 173.1% during the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,381,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7,243.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,447,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,930 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

DNB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.16. 18,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,905. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.