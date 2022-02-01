Loews Corp Has $26.45 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Loews Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 0.2% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 631,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,418,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $226.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

