Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,878 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 197.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,878 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

