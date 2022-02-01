Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,409 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $220.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $58.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.