Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,706 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 576.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,228 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Middleby by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Middleby by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

MIDD opened at $185.20 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $129.40 and a 1-year high of $200.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIDD. Barclays upped their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.