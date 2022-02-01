Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in BCE by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,839,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,792 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,220,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in BCE by 11,873.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 724,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,260,000 after acquiring an additional 718,489 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,363,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in BCE by 6,203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 508,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,422,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BCE. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.47. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 104.63%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

