Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 830 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1,092.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $256,087,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 195.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,749,000 after acquiring an additional 58,809 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,022.61.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,986.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,122.24 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,975.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1,785.06.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.24 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.