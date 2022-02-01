Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) PT Set at $19.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $19.50 price target on Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LOOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loop Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Loop Industries stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a current ratio of 9.67. The firm has a market cap of $381.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 132.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 155,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Loop Industries in the second quarter valued at about $806,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

