Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 15,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 453.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LU stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 118,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783,014. Lufax has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

