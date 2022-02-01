M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDC traded down $5.11 on Tuesday, hitting $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,510. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.42. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in M.D.C. stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of M.D.C. worth $37,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

