M/I Homes (MHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MHO opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.34. M/I Homes has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 89,848 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

