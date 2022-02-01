Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 1,211,657 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1,113.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211,657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $47,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,697,000 after purchasing an additional 192,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,507,000 after purchasing an additional 728,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,290,000 after acquiring an additional 273,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,126,000 after acquiring an additional 342,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,598,000 after acquiring an additional 278,637 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $42.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

