Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,249,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,869 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $50,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

