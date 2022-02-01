Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,328 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 449,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $53,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

NYSE:ABT opened at $127.46 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.60. The company has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

