Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Stock Position Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,513,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,825 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $26,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 25.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,083,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 217,260 shares in the last quarter.

MGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

