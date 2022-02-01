Maiken Keson-Brookes Sells 2,732 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 2,732 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $17,949.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY remained flat at $$6.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 588,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,178. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RUBY shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

