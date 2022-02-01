MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) to Issue $0.05 — Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 4,849.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

