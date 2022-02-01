Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Down 36.7% in January

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Arthur L. Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1,270.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 215,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 38.94%.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

