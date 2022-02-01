MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MarineMax has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in MarineMax by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MarineMax by 453.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MarineMax by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 78,764 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MarineMax by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MarineMax by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

