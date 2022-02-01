Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to report $319.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.48 million. Masimo reported sales of $295.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Masimo.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $219.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.35. Masimo has a 12-month low of $198.24 and a 12-month high of $305.21.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,861 shares of company stock valued at $25,613,829. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

