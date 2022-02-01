Master Contract Token Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $929,786.87 and approximately $61,767.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.28 or 0.07205225 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00069208 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00050331 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

