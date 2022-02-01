Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.24.

MA opened at $386.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.48. The company has a market capitalization of $379.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Mastercard by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 66,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 159,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

