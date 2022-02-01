MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect MasterCraft Boat to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. MasterCraft Boat has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.790-$0.790 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.140-$4.140 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $144.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect MasterCraft Boat to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of MCFT opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.10. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.