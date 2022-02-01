Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $155.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $176.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTCH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.53.

MTCH stock opened at $112.70 on Monday. Match Group has a one year low of $105.15 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.26.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

