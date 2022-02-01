McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives $94.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.49. 2,311,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,544. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

In related news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

