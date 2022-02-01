MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 52.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.17.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $583.69. 21,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,741. The firm has a market cap of $230.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $624.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $593.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.