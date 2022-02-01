MCF Advisors LLC Buys 147 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,167.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,986.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,307.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,375.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,280 shares of company stock worth $126,739,208. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.