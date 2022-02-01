MCF Advisors LLC Has $32.54 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 438,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.61. 18,326,600 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

