MCF Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,445,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 548,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,448,000 after buying an additional 190,335 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 159,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,418,472. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $224.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

