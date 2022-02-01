MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 399 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,765,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,268,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.45. 20,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

