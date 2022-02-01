MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,332,000 after purchasing an additional 576,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,105,000 after purchasing an additional 195,154 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,629,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,416,000 after purchasing an additional 257,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,622,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,842,000 after purchasing an additional 46,049 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

MDU stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.