MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 241.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MedAvail by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in MedAvail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MedAvail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in MedAvail by 1,239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 86,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MedAvail stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.64. MedAvail has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $17.48.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

