MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 195,216 shares.The stock last traded at $14.85 and had previously closed at $14.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 1.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 6.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 12.0% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.