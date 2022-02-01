Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $401,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 34.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Western Union were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Western Union by 35.1% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 57,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Western Union by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth about $587,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Western Union by 38.9% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Western Union by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WU stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

