Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SKX opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKX. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

