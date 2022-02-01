Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $439,000 Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Infosys were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INFY opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

