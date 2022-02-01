Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

