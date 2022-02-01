Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 209,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 232,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

