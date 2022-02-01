Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KBR were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Bbva USA boosted its position in KBR by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KBR by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KBR opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

